VIDEO: Lainey Wilson brings country music legend Randy Travis on stage at Oklahoma show

A New York Evening With Lainey Wilson NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Lainey Wilson performs at 'A New York Evening With Lainey Wilson' at National Sawdust on August 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording A)

By Woody

During her performance in Thackerville, OK on Friday (March 8), Lainey Wilson invited country music legend Randy Travis to join her on stage.

“I want to introduce to the stage, one of my heroes, one of the reasons I fell in love with country music, a dear friend of mine now…y’all give it up for the one, the only, the country music legend Randy Travis,” Lainey said.

