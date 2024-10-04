VIDEO: Keith Urban’s daughter, Sunday, gives first interview and everyone loves her accent

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Nicole Kidman (L) and musician Keith Urban attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

By Woody

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s 16-year-old daughter Sunday gave her first ever interview after her first runway show in Paris and everyone is in love with her accent.

@voguemagazine Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban is officially a fashion it-girl. the 16-year-old daughter of #NicoleKidman and #KeithUrban made her runway debut at the spring 2025 #miumiu show at #ParisFashionWeek ♬ original sound - Vogue

“Awwww her lil accent 🤩”

“Ok the Tennessee Aussie hybrid accent is the cutest thing I have ever heard ❤️”

“her voice! the blended mild Aussie with southern USA accents, so mild and sweet”

