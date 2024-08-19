VIDEO: Keith Urban plays surprise concert, preps brisket at Alabama Buc-ee’s

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Woody

Keith Urban gave just a few hours notice before playing a surprise concert at Buc-ee’s in Athens, Alabama on Friday (August 16th) night.

“I was at work and we heard it on the radio that there was going to be a surprise concert at Buc-ee’s in Athens,” Cindy Wilson told FOX 54 WZDX-TV in Huntsville. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s on my way home.’ And it’s 15 minutes from my house. So I couldn’t believe it.”

Keith even got the full Buc-ee’s experience during his visit as he put on an apron and got behind the counter to help slice the brisket.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!