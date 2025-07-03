VIDEO: Keith Urban goes viral for heartfelt moment with fan

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Keith Urban was performing in Akron, Ohio over the weekend when he noticed a fan in the crowd holding a sing that read, "I can’t see you but I can hear you."

Keith went into the crowd and made the night one she would never forget.

Keith commented “We ALL need each other…..and I mean every one of us," on the TikTok video. The fan’s name is Cassie and her sister posted a follow up video of her reaction.