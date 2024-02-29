VIDEO: Josh Turner finds old video of Travis Kelce singing “Your Man”

We are a couple of weeks removed from when Travis Kelce grabbed the mic at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and sang “Friends In Low Places,” and already an old video of him taking the stage has resurfaced.
Josh Turner shared a video on X yesterday (February 28th) of Kelce singing his hit, “Your Man.”
Now we know how @tkelce REALLY caught @taylorswift13’s eye... #YourMan works every time 😉#traviskelce #TaylorSwift #joshturner #countrymusic pic.twitter.com/MYUfRE2far— Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) February 28, 2024
Apparently, the video is from last year’s NFL Draft. Travis was attending Lainey Wilson’s performance at the Draft and in Travis Kelce fashion, he found a mic and found the stage.