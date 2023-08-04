VIDEO: Jelly Roll says collaboration with Morgan Wallen is ‘inevitable’

ARTIST PHOTOS: Saturday at Country Concert '23 Jelly Roll at Country Concert '23 (SEAN MCCLOSKEY)

By Woody

You could very easily argue that there are no bigger names in country music right now than Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen. Jelly roll says that a collaboration between the two is likely to happen.

“I think the thing about Morgan is, it’s a dream collab for me, but I don’t think of it that way, ‘cause I think it’s inevitable. Our friendship is just inevitably going to end up where we make more songs together, write together. He’s one of my best friends in the music business.”

As fans, I think we can all agree that this needs to happen soon!

@hollercountry Jelly Roll tells us a joint track with his good buddy Morgan Wallen is “inevitable” 👀 Speaking to @HeyHeyBaylen, Jelly says a collab with Morgan is a case of ‘when’ not ‘if’… More about his dream collab the link in bio. 🤔 #jellyroll #morganwallen #Holler ♬ original sound - Holler
