If this music thing doesn’t work out, Jelly Roll may have a future in acting! On Sunday’s episode, Jelly jokes with Sylvester Stallone he’s “a janitor” at the BOK Center, then performs “I Am Not Okay.” Catch Jelly’s acting debut on Tulsa King!