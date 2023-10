Jelly Roll has had his fair share of viral moments on social media and his latest TikTok video can be added to that list.

Jelly shared the story of when he took a tumble while walking down the steps of a private jet with Whiskey Riff.

“I’m going to videotape myself walking straight from the bus to the plane; this is gonna be the coolest thing ever. I bust my a** walking down private jet stairs… You can’t be gangster all the time, sometimes you just gotta laugh at yourself.”