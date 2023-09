CMT red carpet: Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll arrive at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center in Austin. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Jelly Roll honored his wife, Bunnie XO, with some new ink just weeks after the couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. The new tattoo of Bunnie’s logo is on Jelly’s right arm. This is the second tattoo Jelly has for Bunnie.

“Tat my name on ya if it’s real 😜,” captioned her TikTok post.