VIDEO: George Birge teases new song with Brantley Gilbert, “Small Forever”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: George Birge performs onstage during day three of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront stage on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

After back-to-back number one hits, George Birge has called on Brantley Gilbert for his next song, “Small Forever.”

“Small Forever” is out next Friday (May 30)!