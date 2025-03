VIDEO: Eric Church fans are convinced a new album is on the way

2016: Musician Eric Church performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2016, in Indio, California.

The Chief posted a video on Instagram over the weekend with no explanation, but it has his fans convinced that there is a new album coming soon!

*UPDATE*

Eric Church just announced a few minutes ago that his new single “Hands Of Time” will be released this Thursday, March 20th!