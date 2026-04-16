Victoria Beckham breaks silence following son Brooklyn's comments: 'We love our children'

Victoria Beckham is speaking out about her family in the wake of her son Brooklyn Beckham's comments criticizing his parents earlier this year.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer briefly discussed the family dynamics with The Wall Street Journal in a wide-ranging profile, published Thursday.

The publication noted Victoria Beckham spoke on the topic without mentioning Brooklyn Beckham's name specifically.

"I think that we've always — we love our children so much," she said when asked about her eldest son, according to the Journal. "We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now."

She continued, "All we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it."

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Brooklyn Beckham for comment.

Brooklyn Beckham came forward with a lengthy statement on social media in January detailing the family fallout, which he claimed centered around his wife, Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," he wrote at the time. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

The 27-year-old claimed in his statement that throughout his life, his parents had "controlled narratives in the press" and "placed" stories, "at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."

He also accused his parents of mistreating him and attempting to sabotage his relationship with Peltz, starting before the couple's marriage.

ABC News reached out to representatives for Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham at the time, as well as Peltz, but did not hear back.

David Beckham addressed the accusations on CNBC a few days later, saying, "Children are allowed to make mistakes. That's how they learn. So, that's what I try to teach my kids. But, you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes, as well."

He added, "I've always spoken about, you know, social media and the power of social media. What I have found personally, you know, especially with my kids, as well, use it for the right reasons."

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