Veterans Day FREEBIES & Deals!

Happy Veterans Day! Check out some of the deals and freebies that veterans can get around San Antonio today! Be sure to bring your military ID!
-Applebees: Select locations are offering a free meal from a special menu
-BJ’s Brewhouse: Free chocolate chunk pizookie
-Bombshells (by SeaWorld): Free entree.
-Chicken Salad Chick: Free meal with ID or uniform
-Chili’s: Free meal
-Circle K: Free medium coffee
-Cracker Barrel: Free Sunrise Pancake Specials
-Denny’s: Free Grand Slam breakfast
-Freddy’s: Get a voucher for a free meal, valid through December
-Golden Corral: Free Dine-In Meal
-IHOP: Free Red, White, and Blue Pancake Combo when you dine-in
-In-N-Out: Free meal
-Outback Steakhouse: Free dine-in Aussie Meal
-Pluckers: Free dine-in meal
-Red Robin: Free Dine-In burger and lemonade
-Starbucks: Free tall brewed coffee for military members AND their spouses
-Texas Roadhouse: Get a free voucher for a free meal, good through May
-Twin Peaks: Free lunch meal between 11am & 3 pm