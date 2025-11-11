Veterans Day FREEBIES & Deals!

Happy Veterans Day

9/11 24th anniversary - the Pentagon ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Members of the military and first responders watch as an American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on September 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Later today, U.S. President Donald Trump will visit the Pentagon to lay a wreath to honor the victims of the September 11th terror attack. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
By Erik & Jenny

Happy Veterans Day! Check out some of the deals and freebies that veterans can get around San Antonio today! Be sure to bring your military ID!

-Applebees: Select locations are offering a free meal from a special menu

-BJ’s Brewhouse: Free chocolate chunk pizookie

-Bombshells (by SeaWorld): Free entree.

-Chicken Salad Chick: Free meal with ID or uniform

-Chili’s: Free meal

-Circle K: Free medium coffee

-Cracker Barrel: Free Sunrise Pancake Specials

-Denny’s: Free Grand Slam breakfast

-Freddy’s: Get a voucher for a free meal, valid through December

-Golden Corral: Free Dine-In Meal

-IHOP: Free Red, White, and Blue Pancake Combo when you dine-in

-In-N-Out: Free meal

-Outback Steakhouse: Free dine-in Aussie Meal

-Pluckers: Free dine-in meal

-Red Robin: Free Dine-In burger and lemonade

-Starbucks: Free tall brewed coffee for military members AND their spouses

-Texas Roadhouse: Get a free voucher for a free meal, good through May

-Twin Peaks: Free lunch meal between 11am & 3 pm

See more deals!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!