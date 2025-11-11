Veterans Day FREEBIES & Deals!

9/11 24th anniversary - the Pentagon

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Members of the military and first responders watch as an American flag is unfurled on the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on September 11, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. Later today, U.S. President Donald Trump will visit the Pentagon to lay a wreath to honor the victims of the September 11th terror attack. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)