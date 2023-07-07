'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix joins 'Dancing with the Stars' season 32

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars season 32.

Madix and DWTS judge Derek Hough announced the news Friday on Good Morning America.

The actress and reality star is the first celebrity revealed for the upcoming season, which will air this fall.

Fans will have to wait a little while before learning who will compete alongside Madix on the upcoming season of DWTS, as the full cast will be revealed Sept. 13 on GMA.

Madix first joined Vanderpump Rules in season 2 and has been a main cast member since season 3.



During the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules, which aired earlier this year, Madix found herself at the center of the biggest scandal to rock the show, as it was revealed that her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

The fallout of this affair was instantly dubbed "Scandoval," and Madix -- already a fan-favorite -- won the hearts of viewers all across America. The drama culminated in a heated three-part reunion.

As an actress, Madix got her start in CollegeHumor videos and has appeared on sitcoms like Dads, Anger Management and The Other Two. She has also starred in rapper Yung Gravy's "oops!" music video and is set to star in the upcoming Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter.

Together with Sandoval, Madix co-authored a cocktail book titled Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers in 2019 and is launching a sandwich shop with Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney.

Dancing with the Stars will air this fall on ABC and Disney+, and will stream the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

