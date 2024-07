Tuna salad sandwiches have been a staple that I have been making forever. I usually make them with mayo, some onion flakes, chopped pickles, and tuna.

I found something else that takes it up a notch! Pepperoncini peppers!

I use tuna packed in water not oil, quarter cup of mayo, and a couple of pepperoncini’s sliced up.

It tastes great on sour dough!

What are your favorite ways to make tuna salad?