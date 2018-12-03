Toy Collection with J.R. and Beth

By Johnnie Walker

Help every child have a Christmas this year!

Join J.R. and Beth from 6am to 10am, as they do their show live, and help collect toys for the kids with Toys for Tots! Everyone who donates a toy will be qualified to win an item autographed by members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Friday, December 7th, bring a new, unwrapped toy to J.R. and Beth at 1340 E Court St in Seguin from 6am to 10am, and help make child’s Christmas amazing this year!

Friday, December 14th, bring a new, unwrapped toy to J.R. and Beth at Buccee’s in New Braunfels from 6am to 10am, and help make child’s Christmas amazing this year!