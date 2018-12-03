Now Playing
Y100 FM
Last Song Played
San Antonio's New Country Leader

Posted: December 03, 2018

Toy Collection with J.R. and Beth

Comments

By Johnnie Walker

Help every child have a Christmas this year!

Join J.R. and Beth from 6am to 10am, as they do their show live, and help collect toys for the kids with Toys for Tots! Everyone who donates a toy will be qualified to win an item autographed by members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

Friday, December 7th, bring a new, unwrapped toy to J.R. and Beth at 1340 E Court St in Seguin from 6am to 10am, and help make child’s Christmas amazing this year!

Friday, December 14th, bring a new, unwrapped toy to J.R. and Beth at Buccee’s in New Braunfels from 6am to 10am, and help make child’s Christmas amazing this year!

 
 
View All

 

@Y100SanAntonio Instagram

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.y100fm.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE