Top country albums that will be just as popular in 20 years

By Jay Edwards

Think back to the 90s and early 2000s, what country albums were you listening to? Are they just as popular today? For example, Garth’s “No Fences,” Alan Jackson’s “Good Time” or Shania’s “Come On Over” all stood the test of time, just as good today as they were back then.

Well, what about today’s music? Someone on Reddit asked what albums from the 2020s will still be popular in the 2040s and here are their answers:

1.  “Gettin’ Old” by Luke Combs (2023)

2.  “Bell Bottom Country” from Lainey Wilson (2022)

3.  “American Heartbreak,”  Zach Bryan (2022)

4.  “Never Will” by  Ashley McBryde (2020)

5.  “Dangerous” from  Morgan Wallen (2021)

6.  “Starting Over” by  Chris Stapleton (2020)

7.  “Mr. Saturday Night,” Jon Pardi (2022)

8.  “Weathervanes” from  Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (2023)

9.  “One Thing at a Time” by  Morgan Wallen (2023)

10.  “Human” from  Cody Johnson (2021)

