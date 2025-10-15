The top 10 highest-grossing movies from the ‘80s

The 1980s were a decade unlike any other. It featured some of the best TV shows, music, and even the end of the Cold War. One thing that doesn’t get talked about enough is just how many epic movies there were in the 1980s.

These are the 10 highest-grossing movies according to Box Office Report

#10 - Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom - 1984 - $179 Million

#9 - Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - 1989 - $197 Million

#8 - Back to the Future - 1985 - $210 Million

#7 - The Empire Strikes Back - 1980 - $222 Million

#6 - Beverly Hills Cop - -1984 - $234 Million

#5 - Ghostbusters - 1984- $238 Million

#4 - Raiders of the Lost Ark - 1981 - $245 Million

#3 - Batman - 1989 - $252 Million

#2 - Return of the Jedi - $263 Million

#1 - E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial - 1982 - $399 Million

Did your favorite movie from the ‘80s make this list? Leave us a comment and tell us what your favorite movies from the ‘80s are.