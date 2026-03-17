Tom Holland teases footage from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' ahead of trailer release

Tom Holland is seen on the set of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on Aug. 3, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images)

Tom Holland is hyping up Marvel fans for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Holland announced that the full teaser trailer for the upcoming film would arrive on Wednesday. In the meantime, several Spider-Man fan accounts are already sharing exclusive tidbits from the trailer.

"No one can do it alone, not even Spider-Man. Follow along as the sun rises around the world and our Spider-Man community helps kick off the trailer launch for #SpiderManBrandNewDay!" Holland captioned his post. "First up, @pol_deportes. @andesfilmspe"

"We are doing something that has never been done before," Holland said. "Some of our greatest fans are going to help us release pieces of our new trailer."

The first account Holland sent fans to shared a slow-motion clip of Spider-Man saving someone mid-swing. That fan then directed everyone to a different account, which posted a clip of Peter Parker collapsing.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day started production in August 2025. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are returning for the new film, while new cast members include Liza Colon-Zayas, Tramell Tillman and Sadie Sink. Other Marvel mainstays are set to appear in the film, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/the Punisher.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is helming the film from a script by Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Cretton takes over for Jon Watts, who directed the first three Holland-led Spider-Man films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into movie theaters on July 31.

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