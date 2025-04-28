Toby Keith’s Horse Running In The Kentucky Derby

FILE - In this April 7, 2014, file photo shows Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops in Las Vegas. Singer and songwriter Keith will perform a tribute to the late legend Merle Haggard during the American Country Countdown Awards on May 1, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

This one is really special...Toby Keith’s racehorse Render Judgement will be competing in the Kentucky Derby this Saturday. This was one of Toby’s dreams was to get his horse to race in the Kentucky Derby!

In 2001, he established Dream Walkin’ Farms, which is a 300-acre Thoroughbred breeding and racing operation based in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. “The horse racing business has always thrilled me that much.” -Toby Keith

Render Judgement is 30 to 1 odds. The 151st Kentucky Derby is Saturday May 3rd and we know Toby will be watching - he’ll have the best seat in the house.

We love & miss you Toby!