Toby Keith’s Daughter Honors Him At Steelers-Bengals Game

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 20: Recording artist Toby Keith acknowledges fans as he attends a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Washington Huskies during the 2014 MGM Grand Showcase basketball event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Washington won 69-67. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Krystal Keith honored her father, the late Toby Keith, by singing the National Anthem at the Steelers/Bengals game last night.

Her father sang the National Anthem there in 2001- for the first ever Steelers regular season game at that stadium. That game was also against the Bengals.

At halftime, Krystal covered 2 more of Toby Keith’s songs, ‘Don’t Let the Old Man In’ and ‘American Soldier.’

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

As rumored, Post Malone will perform the Thanksgiving game halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys game. Post Malone said:

“I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

The Cowboys will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, November 27th at 3:30 PM at AT&T Stadium

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Eric Church performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H)

Eric Church just released the trailer for his first ever concert-movie experience! Eric Church: Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive is a partnership with IMAX that will hit select theaters in February.