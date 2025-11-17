Toby Keith’s Daughter Honors Him At Steelers-Bengals Game

Krystal Keith honored her father, the late Toby Keith, by singing the National Anthem at the Steelers/Bengals game last night.
Her father sang the National Anthem there in 2001- for the first ever Steelers regular season game at that stadium. That game was also against the Bengals.
At halftime, Krystal covered 2 more of Toby Keith’s songs, ‘Don’t Let the Old Man In’ and ‘American Soldier.’
As rumored, Post Malone will perform the Thanksgiving game halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys game. Post Malone said:
“I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”
The Cowboys will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, November 27th at 3:30 PM at AT&T Stadium
Eric Church just released the trailer for his first ever concert-movie experience! Eric Church: Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive is a partnership with IMAX that will hit select theaters in February.