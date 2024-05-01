TNT's 'Rich & Shameless' to follow NBA Western Conference Finals with a focus on sports scandals

TNT has announced that its hit true-crime anthology series Rich & Shameless will return during the NBA Western Conference Finals with a most appropriate focus: sports scandals.

The series will highlight "the true stories of the successes, failures, thrills, and miseries behind the biggest sports stars to reveal the dangers of making it in the big leagues," according to the network.

The upcoming season's installments include NFL champ Brett Favre's alleged involvement in a welfare scheme; the New Orleans Saints' Bountygate scandal, which saw players being accused of deliberately targeting key opponents to injure them; and the murderous aftermath of an attempted rigged boxing match between fighter Tim Anderson and former NFL star Mark Gastineau.

Note: The dates of the first two NBA Finals are not yet locked in; the first game could either air on May 20 or May 22, and the second either May 22 or 24. Check local listings.

Rich & Shameless - "Brett Favre: Out of Bounds" will air after the NBA Western Conference Finals Game One; "Saints, Sinners and an NFL Scandal" will follow Game 2; "Murder, Fixed Fights and the Wannabe Don King" follows Game 3 on May 26; and "Dirty Moneyball: Cuba's Ransomed Stars" airs after Game 4 on May 28.

The new Rich & Shameless episodes will also be available for streaming on the TNT app.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.