Timothée Chalamet celebrates end of SAG-AFTRA strike with 'Wonka'-themed song on 'SNL'

Saturday Night Live - Season 49 NBC/Will Heath (NBC/Will Heath/NBC)

By George Costantino

Timothée Chalamet, star of the upcoming film Wonka, kicked off his second Saturday Night Live hosting gig to express his joy that actors could finally promote their latest projects with a song about the strike, sung to the tune of "Pure Imagination."

"Come with me, and you'll be in a world of shameless self-promotion," he sang, before plugging Wonka's December 15 premiere.

"If you want to view a three-and-a-half--hour film, go see Killers of the Flower Moon," he continued singing. "OR just see part two of Dune, just make sure to use the bathroom."

Chalamet broke from his song to share what a relief it was to be amongst real humans after spending 118 days talking about AI, before joining SNL's Marcello Hernández for a rap about them both having a baby face. Punkie Johnson, impersonating Nicki Minaj, joined in the rap, along with Kenan Thompson as himself.

Saturday's musical guest was Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker's band boygenius, who performed "Not Strong Enough" and "Satanist."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!