Tim McGraw surprises Make-A-Wish recipient by spending the whole day with her

When Tim McGraw found out how big of a fan of his Emily was, he immediately got on the road and drove three hours to Kentucky and spent the entire day with her!

Emily, who is currently battling an undisclosed illness, is a patient within the Make-A-Wish Foundation and her dream was to meet Tim McGraw. Tim went above and beyond to make that happen.

Scooter Braun, artist manager and CEO of HYBE-America, shared the story on Instagram.

“This is the feel good story we all need right now. And yes @thetimmcgraw is the absolute man! So this past January we had our @makeawishamerica board meeting in Nashville and I heard about Emily. She has been overcoming so much and fighting the good fight and her dream was to meet Tim McGraw. When we heard this I reached out to Tim and like the incredible human he is he agreed. With 2 days to go something unfortunately came up and Tim was no longer going to be in Nashville. We looked at his schedule and agreed there was a show in the area in April and Emily could come to that. But that wasn’t enough for Tim. That 3 months was too long to wait. He asked me where Emily lived in Kentucky and Tim said that he would get in his truck the following week and drive up to Emily the 2 to 3 hours and spend the day with her. What!?! And that is exactly what happened. I got to surprise her and her family with this video from Tim and the rest is history. Grateful to Tim and our make a wish family and the big machine racing team for making Emily’s wish come true. Tim is truly humble and kind :) True Legend of a human! And yes Emily was at the show in Nashville with Tim in his past weekend too :)”