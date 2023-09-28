Thomas Rhett set to livestream his Home Team Tour stop in Nashville

If you missed Thomas Rhett’s tour stop in your state earlier this year or maybe he didn’t stop in your neck of the woods at all, good news! You have the chance to see his Home Team Tour LIVE... virtually that is!

Thomas understands that ticket prices across-the-board are more expensive than ever so he’s come up with a solution to give fans the chance to still see his show from the comfort of their living rooms. Friday night, September 29th, he’ll be livestreaming his Home Team Tour stop in Nashville through his Youtube Channel for fans to tune in and see for FREE!

The show starts at 9:15p CT/10:15p ET, and remember, “free” is a lot easier to fit into the family budget!