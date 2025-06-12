Thomas Rhett Says Goodnight, Ella Langley Shares Kid’s Cover, Dolly x Kendra Collab

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

A bunch of country stars are jumping on the TikTok trend where men call their buddies “just to wish them goodnight.” Check out this montage of Thomas Rhett trying to keep it together after he calls a bunch of famous people in his phone, including: Jordan Davis, Jason Aldean, and Russell Dickerson!

How cute is this little lady covering Ella Langely over breakfast?! We love that twang - and so did Ella! Ella Langely shared the video on her own Instagram!

Dolly Parton has a new jewelry collaboration Kendra Scott! Prices range from $70 to $298. Check out the cute designs! I love the lockets and butterflies!