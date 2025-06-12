Thomas Rhett Says Goodnight, Ella Langley Shares Kid’s Cover, Dolly x Kendra Collab

A bunch of country stars are jumping on the TikTok trend where men call their buddies “just to wish them goodnight.” Check out this montage of Thomas Rhett trying to keep it together after he calls a bunch of famous people in his phone, including: Jordan Davis, Jason Aldean, and Russell Dickerson!
@thomasrhett Just wanted to say goodnight @jordandavis @Charles Kelley @Jason Aldean @Russell Dickerson ♬ original sound - Thomas Rhett
How cute is this little lady covering Ella Langely over breakfast?! We love that twang - and so did Ella! Ella Langely shared the video on her own Instagram!
@ally_maxwell773
Ella Langley in the flesh 😂♬ original sound - user4341765994461
Dolly Parton has a new jewelry collaboration Kendra Scott! Prices range from $70 to $298. Check out the cute designs! I love the lockets and butterflies!