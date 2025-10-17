Thomas Rhett & One Direction’s Niall Horan Release Song

Thomas Rhett has a new song with (Former One Direction member) Niall Horan! Check out “Old Tricks:”

Chris Young Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 21, 2024 Chris Young hit San Antonio for an amazing show at the San Antonio Rodeo on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024! He's got so many great songs, and his voice is fantastic. The crowd loved it!

Chris Young’snew album “I didn’t come here to leave” is out today! He said:

"Even if it doesn’t land with everyone, I know what it means to me. I look at this album and there are songs that make you want to buy a beer, and there’s songs that if you broke up with somebody, you’re going to want to cry. For different reasons, I feel like this is a complete album. It’s one I’m so proud of and I hope you love it."

Jelly Roll attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.

Jelly Roll will be the guest picker at College Gameday tomorrow, which will be live from Athens, Georgia.

2006: Musicians Britney Spears and Kevin Federline arrive at the 2006 Grammy Nominees party with Kanye West, hosted by Verizon Wireless and Rolling Stone Magazine, at the Avalon Hollywood on February 6, 2005, in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Federline has a new book out that seems to be all about trashing his ex, Britney Spears, the person who made him relevant. He accuses Britney of drinking while pregnant, using drugs while breastfeeding and erratic behavior with their sons, among other things.