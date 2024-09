Photos: The Judds, Ray Charles join Country Music Hall of Fame Vince Gill performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

The 2024 ACM Honors were last night. I have always loved this song from Vince Gill. Patty Loveless sang with him on the original.

Last night, Ashley McBryde sang Patty’s part and SLAYED It. Take a listen for yourself!