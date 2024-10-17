This is Wicked!

I can’t wait to see “Wicked”!

It is in theatres November 22nd. There are custom Wicked Stanleys, shoes, and now drinks at Starbucks!

Starbucks has partnered with Universal Pictures and will be offering two drinks inspired by the main characters.

Elphaba’s Green Elixir and Glinda’s Pink Potion will be available on Tuesday, October 22nd.

They both sound delicious!

The Green Elixir will be cold brew, peppermint syrup, non-dairy matcha cream cold foam and sprinkles.

The Pink Potion is a mango dragon fruit refresher hand shaken with coconut milk, a scoop of real dragon fruit, and non-dairy strawberry cream cold foam with sprinkles. YUM.

Which one are you going to try first?