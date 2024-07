Male Artist of the Year nominee LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Luke Combs performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

We all know Luke Combs can SING!

I stumbled upon this video of him covering Vince Gill’s " Go Rest High On That Mountain” with Charlie Worsham.

WOW. I want to hear more!