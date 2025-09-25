'The View' co-hosts share what they love about Barbara Walters

Barbara Walters, star of the National Broadcasting Company’s 'Today' show, relaxes at the studio in New York. During the show, Barbara told her television audience that she has reached agreement in principle to work for the American Broadcasting Company. Among her duties would be to co-anchor the evening news program. With a reported salary of $1 million a year for five years, the agreement would make her highest paid on camera news person in the television industry. (ABC News Studios)

A documentary all about Barbara Walters makes its network TV debut on Thursday.

The film, called Tell Me Everything, originally premiered on Hulu and Disney+. It broadcasts on ABC on Thursday in honor of the late journalist's birthday. Walters famously created the popular talk show The View, and its hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara Haines spoke to ABC Audio about what they admire about her.

"Just that she really gave zero [cares] about what people thought of her. All the things they said about her ... you know, 'You're not this, you're not good enough,' and she's like, 'OK,' and went on and did what she wanted to do the way she wanted it to do it and created a space for lots of women in broadcasting. That hadn't existed," Goldberg said. "She makes me happy."

Haines said the documentary taught her things about Walters she didn't know.

"I knew the highlight moments, the ones you saw on TV and the clips I'd seen. I did not know the underbelly of just how fierce she was. And realizing only Barbara Walters could have ever been Barbara Walters," Haines said. "It took a very unique person to pay the price and reap the amazing benefits of a life led that big."

Behar shared that she misses Walters to this day and credits her with the decades she has spent on The View.

"I thank Barbara for my 29, or 27, years on this show. I got to stay in my hometown of New York City with a job every day for all these years. So thank you, Barbara, wherever you are. She and I had a friendship, a real friendship. I would have dinner at her house," Behar said. "I miss her to this day, I really do."

