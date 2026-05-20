'The Testaments' renewed ahead of season 1 finale

The Testaments is getting a second season.

Ahead of its season 1 finale, slated to air next week, Hulu announced that the hit series, starring Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard and more, will continue.

Infiniti, who plays Agnes in the series, took to her Instagram Story following the announcement, writing, "Season 2 babyyyyy."

She added, "Thank you for all the love on our show."

Based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel of the same name, The Testaments is set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale and focuses on a group of teens who have grown up in the fictional dystopian society of Gilead as they navigate Aunt Lydia's elite preparatory school for future wives.

Elisabeth Moss, who portrayed June Osborne in The Handmaid's Tale, reprises her Emmy Award-winning role as a guest on The Testaments and serves as an executive producer on the show.

Also starring in the series are Mattea Conforti, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien.

Since it premiered in April, viewership for the show has grown week over week, garnering more than 45 million hours streamed globally on Hulu and Disney+ to date, according to a press release from Hulu.

The season 1 finale of The Testaments will arrive Wednesday, May 27, on Hulu.

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