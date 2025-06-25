'The Social Network' sequel in the works from Aaron Sorkin: Report

It turns out there's more to The Social Network story.

Aaron Sorkin will write and direct a sequel to his 2010 film The Social Network, Deadline reports. The film is to be called The Social Network Part II. It will be made for Sony Pictures.

While the film is being called a part two, it is not expected to be a direct sequel to the first. Instead, the film is to be more of a follow-up. The Social Network Part II explores The Wall Street Journal's The Facebook Files, which are a series of articles published in October 2021 that exposed the inner-workings of and harms caused by Facebook.

The Social Network was directed by David Fincher. It was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture, eventually winning three awards at the Academy Awards ceremony. Sorkin won best adapted screenplay for his script.

Deadline reports Sorkin is focused on finding his cast for the new project. It is unknown if any roles from the first film will carry over into the second.

It is also unknown if any actors from The Social Network, including Jesse Eisenberg, who earned an Oscar nomination for playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, will reprise their roles in the sequel.

