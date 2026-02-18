'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt extends run in 'Chicago' on Broadway

Whitney Leavitt poses at a photo call for her joining the cast of 'Chicago' on Broadway at Open Jar Studios on Jan. 7, 2026, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Whitney Leavitt won't finish cell block tango-ing anytime soon.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star and season 34 Dancing with the Stars contestant is extending her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.

Leavitt will continue to play Roxie Hart in the production for an additional two weeks, the show's producers announced on Wednesday. She will conclude the first part of her engagement as planned on March 15, before returning a week later to play the role from March 23 to April 5.

"Oh yes, oh yes, OH YESSS!" the production's official Instagram captioned a graphic announcing the extension. "Due to unprecedented demand, Whitney Leavitt's run as Roxie Hart has been extended through April 5. Tickets on sale now — get them while they last at the link in bio!"

Leavitt also took to Instagram to share the news. She posted a black-and-white video standing on top of a tall building smoking a cigarette as she gazes out at the New York City skyline.

"Oh, New York, New York. They told me Broadway would chew me up and spit me out," Leavitt says in voice-over. "And I must say she certainly tried. After all, I am just a small-town girl in a big city. But turns out New York wants a little bit more than just a Costco sample."

The video then switches to color, as Leavitt says, "I'm not going anywhere, baby."

The reality TV show personality and dancer captioned her video, "SECRET’S OUT!!!!!!" alongside three eyes emojis.

