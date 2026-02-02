'The greatest of all time': Watch trailer for Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael'

A new trailer for a Michael Jackson biopic shows the late legend's transformation from child star to King of Pop.

The trailer begins with scenes of Michael — played by Jaafar Jackson, MJ's real-life nephew — psyching himself up in the studio, telling himself, "You're the greatest of all time," intercut with footage of him headlining a massive stadium concert.

It then flashes back to Colman Domingo as Michael's father, Joe Jackson, giving his sons — the future Jackson Five — an ultimatum: "Y'all wanna work in a steel mill like me for the rest of your days? Y'all willin' to fight for it?"

We see Michael as a child dancing and singing with his brothers before emerging as a solo star with Off The Wall. Conflict arises when his domineering father plans an international Jacksons tour, saying he wants to "capitalize on Michael's success."

"I love my family, but I just want to do my own thing," Michael says. "I just have all these ideas in my head. I just gotta get them out."

The rest of the trailer shows Michael's rise to global stardom through a montage of iconic moments, including the "Beat It" and "Thriller" music videos and his moonwalk during the Motown 25 TV special. We also see him with Bubbles the chimp and alongside his mother, Katherine Jackson, who tells him, "I knew you were different the moment you were born."

"I believe that music can change the world — spread love, joy, and peace," Michael says in a closing voiceover. "That is what I want the world to feel. Magic."

Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and also starring Nia Long and Miles Teller, arrives in theaters April 24.

