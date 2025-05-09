Taylor Swift spokesperson responds to subpoena in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal feud

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift is responding after the pop star was subpoenaed as a witness in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal feud over their alleged conflict on the set of the film It Ends With Us.

The singer was subpoenaed by Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, but a spokesperson for the singer says she was only involved in licensing her song, "My Tears Ricochet," for the film and was never on set.

According to Deadline, Swift was subpoenaed earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the "Cruel Summer" singer told Good Morning America in a statement on Friday that, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."

The spokesperson added, "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.'"

"Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," the spokesperson added.

Lively and Baldoni have been embroiled in a heated legal feud since December 2024, when Lively first filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.

Baldoni denied the allegations via a statement from Freedman, who called Lively's actions "shameful" for making "serious and categorically false accusations" against Baldoni. He added that it was "another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film."

Lively, represented by attorney Michael Gottlieb, and Baldoni, represented by attorney Bryan Freedman, then launched dueling lawsuits against each other.

In Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively, it detailed a text message he allegedly received from Lively in which Baldoni claims she referred to Swift and her husband Ryan Reynolds as her "dragons." According to his complaint, it argues that Lively leveraged her relationship with high profile individuals like Swift and Reynolds to exert her influence over the film.

Reynolds is also being sued by Baldoni. Lively's lawyers called Baldoni's lawsuit "another chapter in the abuser playbook" and accused Baldoni of "trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni."

The actors are due to appear in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 9, 2026, with Judge Lewis Liman overseeing the case.

Ahead of their court date, Lively filed an amended version of her lawsuit against Baldoni in February.

In March, Reynolds filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni's complaint against him. Lively followed and filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni's countersuit against her.

GMA has reached out to attorneys and representatives for Baldoni and Lively in response to Swift's subpoena.

