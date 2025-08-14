Taylor Swift reveals album release, PLUS - George Strait to receive Kennedy Honors, New Riley Green

US singer and songwriter Taylor Alison Swift, also known as Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 9, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- "NO FRONT PAGE OR MAGAZINE COVER" (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor Swift spent 2 hours on the New Heights podcast with her man, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason -chatting about sourdough bread, buying her master recordings, learning football, and why she clicks with Travis.

About an hour and a half in, she revealed The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3. In “numerology” , that’s 10-3 or 13. Taylor said that she wanted the album to feel like her life feels now, “more upbeat.”

Her goal was to write melodies that are “so infectious,” you’re “almost angry” at them. Travis said the album is full of 12 “bangers.”

George Strait performs on stage during ATLive 2021 concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

George Strait was just selected as a 2025 Kennedy Center Honors honoree! A Kennedy Center Honors honoree is a someone recognized for their lifetime contributions to American culture through the performing arts. Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, and KISS will also be honored this year.

Riley Green attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

On August 29th, Riley Green is dropping a DELUXE version of his album, which means SIX MORE SONGS, including one with Randy Houser!

Justin Moore

The one thing about being famous that Justin Moore hates SO much that he would not have pursued his country music career, had he known? Flying.

“I thought when you got into this business, you just got on a tour bus and went. I never realized there was the amount of flying that is involved. Had I known that, I probably wouldn’t have done it. Because it literally has taken years off my life from stress. I mean, I’m the one that shakes my leg the whole time. I’ve gotten better over the years, but I still don’t enjoy it.”