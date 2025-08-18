Taylor Swift Next Super Bowl Performer? PLUS - Riley Green Won’t Touch Your Sweaty Sticky Bra Again

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Swift announced her 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl." (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Here’s why Swifties are convinced that Taylor Swift will be the Super Bowl 60 halftime performer in the San Francisco 49ers home stadium:

According to the Swifty-Sleuths, on the New Heights podcast, Taylor thanked Jason Kelce for his “47 second” introduction. Why 47? Well, the 47th concert on The Eras Tour was the 49ers Levi’s Stadium, which will host Super Bowl 60.

And didn’t it seem random when Taylor brought up her sourdough obsession? It may not have been random at all! Taylor said “I’m talking about bread 60% of the time.” That could be “sixty,” as in “Super Bowl 60” and “Sourdough” as in “Sourdough Sam,” the mascot of the San Francisco 49ers!

Additionally, Swiftiespointed out that Taylor discussed previous Easter eggs by saying the Swifties don’t always see the ones that are “upside down, backwards and in Braille”. At the same time, she strategically moved her head to motion towards a bookshelf replica of the Super Bowl trophy next to the number 90 (an upside down 60)!

Kendrick Lamar was announced in early September, last year. It’s very possible that Taylor could be ready to announce the news herself on September 7th at the MTV VMA’s, if she’s named “Artist Of The Year!″

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green won’t fall for picking up your “sweaty sticky bra” again on stage. He’s no stranger to having bras thrown at him, and actually collects and keeps them for donation... but he was confused when someone threw their sticky bra on stage (think “Boomba,” “Cakes.” or chicken cutlet). He picked it up because he didn’t know what it was and got a sticky surprise (the worst kind of surprise). He ended up sticking it on his guitar player’s shoulder and continued to sing “Worst Way,” like it never even happened!

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Geoff Sprung, and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Old Dominion’s latest album is called "Barbara‚" and has cover art featuring an older woman in hair rollers, rocking sunglasses, and smoking a cig. The band just announced that they’ll be holding a "Barbara Lookalike Contest," at the Minnesota State Fair!

Randy Rogers Band Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 16, 2023 The Randy Rogers Band is a staple around San Antonio, and always is a big draw, especially for the San Antonio Rodeo. The band always brings the show, the fun, and great songs! (Johnnie Walker)

The Randy Rogers Band just revealed new music! Their next EP, “The Giving,” will be out on October 24th, and the title track is out now!