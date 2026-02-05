Super Bowl halftime show star Bad Bunny says 'the world is gonna be happy this Sunday'

During the Apple Music Super Bowl 60 halftime show press conference in San Francisco on Thursday, headliner Bad Bunny said you don't have to speak his language to enjoy the show he'll put on this Sunday — you just have to be prepared to shake your booty.

Asked whether he'll be bringing out any special guests during his performance, Bad Bunny told Apple Music's Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe, "I don't wanna give any spoilers. It's gonna be fun, and it's gonna easy and people only have to worry about dance."

"I know that I told them that they had four months to learn Spanish," he added, referring to what he said in his Saturday Night Live monologue. "They don't even have to learn Spanish ... it's better if they learn to dance."

"But I think there's no better dance than the one that come[s] from the heart. You know, the heartbeat dance," he continued. "That's the only thing that they need to worry about, and have fun and enjoy."

The singer, born Benito Ocasio, said he was grateful for the opportunity, adding, "I'm just trying to enjoy it. ... That's what I'm trying to focus [on] ... and trying not to [feel] pressure."

And while he's personally pumped for the show, he shared, "I feel more excited about the people than even me — about my family, about my friends, people that I know that they always have believed in me. And they['re] happy because [of] this moment [and] the culture. And that's what ... make[s] it special."

Bad Bunny is convinced that his performance will please his fans all around the world.

"Everyone who stopped me at the street or wherever I go, they only wish, like, good things on me," he told reporters. "And I know that the world is gonna be happy at this Sunday, and they're gonna have fun and they gonna dance, and they are gonna have a good time."

But while many fans can't wait to see Bad Bunny perform on Sunday, some conservatives have criticized the halftime show choice. They've targeted the Puerto Rican native's songs, which are sung mainly in Spanish, his artistic choices and his vocal support of immigrants in the United States.

Following Bad Bunny's Super Bowl headliner announcement, conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA announced a counterprogram halftime show, dubbed The All-American Halftime Show, featuring Kid Rock.

Super Bowl 60, a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

