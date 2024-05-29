'Stranger Things' star Gaten Matarazzo on his career and an "insane" fan moment with a much-older woman

(NOTE LANGUAGE) On the latest installment of Smallville veteran Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo got real about stardom as a young actor.

While describing Smallville as a hit, Rosenbaum allowed it wasn't nearly the phenomenon that Stranger Things was — and he was older when he was on a big show. Now that Stranger Things is drawing to an end, Rosenbaum asked what it's like for Matarazzo, who has played Dustin since he was 13.

"With this show it is quite clear and I am very well aware — and would like my professional team to understand — that I am very OK with Stranger Things being very likely the biggest thing I will ever do," Matarazzo said.

"And it will most likely be the thing I am remembered for even if I consistently work after this — and I am so cool with that as long as it facilitates happiness going forward, security and more work going forward."

Matarazzo continued, "What more could I ask for? I don't want to maintain a sense of relevance at this point when it isn't even something I particularly enjoy that much."

"Who are you?" Rosenbaum said jokingly, adding the 21-year-old actor was even more mature than he is at 51.

Gaten revealed the show's fame led to some "insane" fan encounters, like a woman who — in front of her aghast daughter — told the actor, "I had a crush on you since you were 13."

Matarazzo recalls replying, "That's upsetting," but she "doubled down."

"She was like, 'I'm aware of the age difference,'" Matarazzo recalled, noting her daughter exclaimed, "Mom! What the f***!?"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.