'Stranger Things' series finale to play in movie theaters

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in 'Stranger Things' season 5. (Netflix)

Stranger Things is headed to movie theaters.

Netflix has announced that it will celebrate the conclusion of its hit sci-fi show by bringing its series finale to cinemas. The last episode of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to arrive in over 350 theaters nationwide.

It will make its debut in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, exactly timed up with the finale's global Netflix premiere. The episode will run in cinemas through Jan. 1, 2026.

Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer expressed excitement over the opportunity.

"We're beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it's something we've dreamed about for years, and we're so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria], and everyone at Netflix for making it happen," they said in a press release. "Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b******' — way to celebrate the end of this adventure."

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

"But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown," according to its official synopsis. "As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 releases on Nov. 26, while volume II drops on Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.