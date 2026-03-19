Still got hockey fever? ﻿'Shoresy﻿' sets the tone

If you finished your umpteenth rewatch of Heated Rivalry and are still craving more hockey drama, try giving Shoresy a shot.

The Canadian series, which streams on Hulu in the U.S., follows the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs, a hockey team that plays in the senior NOSHO league. While the Persimmon Pomapoos would sound tougher, the Blueberry Bulldogs are led by the notorious Shoresy, played by series creator Jared Keeso, who's known for his hard hits, incessant chirping, and increasingly creative and profane mom jokes.

That premise might not suggest a lot of emotional weight, but Shoresy has a surprising amount of heart, which has kept fans returning for five seasons.

"I love the unique mix of raw, risky, edgy, oddball humor that's also laced with so much intelligence," Tasya Teles, who plays team owner Nat, tells ABC Audio. "Then you have these really heartfelt stories and speeches and life lessons that they weave throughout each episode."

Shoresy is a highly stylized show, featuring wordless close-up montages of the players alongside scenes of rapid-fire dialogue and repeated turns of phrase. To bring that stylized world to life, the Shoresy cast fittingly mirrors a hockey team.

"It's because we've become such a cohesive unit," Teles says. "Everybody knows each other in such an intimate way, we all move together as one, and it just makes it really easy."

Throughout the show's five seasons, you also get to know the Shoresy characters away from the rink as they pursue romantic relationships — you start an episode, and there's Shoresy, being good to Laura Mohr — but at its core, the series is about the value of hockey and the good it does for the local community.

"There's so much integrity and honor and selflessness that hockey players have and maybe isn't seen," Teles says.

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