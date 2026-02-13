Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw and more donate to James Van Der Beek's family

James Van Der Beek arrives at the premiere of 'Overcompensating' at Hollywood Palladium on May 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fans and celebrities alike are supporting James Van Der Beek's family following his death at age 48.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the late Dawson's Creek actor's family shows Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, donated $25,000 to the fundraiser, adding to the more than $1.8 million raised so far.

Along with Spielberg, Wicked director Jon M. Chu donated $10,000 to the fund.

GoFundMe lists a total of more than 35,000 donations tallied so far.

The fund was created by a user account titled "Friends of the Van Der Beek family" and lists Kimberly Van Der Beek, James Van Der Beek's wife, as the beneficiary.

James Van Der Beek was best known for playing the titular character, Dawson Leery, on Dawson's Creek, and later took on a number of roles in films, including Varsity Blues, as well as TV shows such as Mercy, One Tree Hill and Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.

James Van Der Beek died Wednesday morning following a battle with colorectal cancer.

His family shared the news on his official Instagram page. He is survived by his wife and their six children.

The GoFundMe page describes the financial strain that the family experienced throughout James an Der Beek's illness, which he revealed to People in 2024.

"Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care," the page says.

"Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future," it continues. "The costs of James's medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds. They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time."

