Step into Barbie's World by staying at Ken's Malibu DreamHouse via Airbnb

If you didn't get a chance to see Aqua playing Irving Plaza in New York City on Monday, June 26, there's another way to feel like a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

That is to say, Ken is willing to put you up in a real-life version of his remodel of Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse, thanks to the folks at Airbnb. The lifesize, pink pad is naturally located in Malibu, California.

Two lucky guests can "take a spin through Ken’s awesome wardrobe to find their best beach fit," channel "their inner cowboy and [learn] a line dance or two on Ken’s outdoor disco dance floor" or shred a few licks on Ken's guitar.

Of course, like Ryan Gosling and the other Kens will do in the Barbie movie, you can also challenge your fellow guest to a beach-off by "sunbathing and chillaxing by the infinity pool."

What's more, those who stay will also get a custom pair of yellow-and-pink Impala rollerblades and surfboards to remember their trip.

Bookings open Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m. PT.

