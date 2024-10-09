Spoofing his Wolverine return, Hugh Jackman (with Ryan Reynolds) announces Radio City Music Hall shows

In a spoof of the viral skit they appeared in to announce that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine, the Tony winner took to social media with Ryan Reynolds to announce that he will be playing Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In a role reversal from the original, it's Jackman who appears on a couch, addressing the camera.

"A little over two years ago, Ryan sat in this very seat and announced to the world that I would be coming back for Deadpool & Wolverine," Hugh began. "It was the time of my life. I've been wondering what comes next."

At this point, as Jackman did in the original video, Reynolds emerges behind him, eating an apple, and nonchalantly walks up a flight of stairs.

"Hey Ryan, you wanna come to one of my live performances at Radio City Music Hall?"

Reynolds replies, "What, you're gonna be like singing and dancing and joking live? Am I gonna be in it?"

Jackman shakes his head to the camera, but says, "Absolutely!"

Off camera, Reynolds says, "I'll break out the eyeliner."

Hugh whispers, "No. This is my time."

The bit then announces the title of the shows — From New York with Love, Hugh Jackman — before the pair are found on the couch again, enthusiastically talking about what will happen. But as in the D&W announcement, you can't hear what they're spoiling.

"I'm not in it?" Ryan then says, dejectedly. "Onstage, no, but in my heart, yeah," Hugh says, allowing he "needs" him in the audience and he'll have to buy his own ticket ... for the tech rehearsals.

The 12-show engagement begins on Jan. 24. Full details and early registration for tickets can be found at FromNewYorkWithLoveHJ.com.

