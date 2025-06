NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 14: Russell Dickerson performs at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place on March 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

The “Happen To Me” remix is out!

Does this increase the chances of Russell Dickerson winning the “song of the summer” battle? It sure doesn’t hurt! The remix is great for the pool, not the dancehall!

Could definitely see Russel bringing Steve Aoki out at a show or vice versa!