Sleuths of a certain age: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan star in Netflix's 'Thursday Murder Club'

Netflix has announced that production on Thursday Murder Club, a movie adaptation of Richard Osman's bestseller of the same name, has gotten underway -- and a killer cast of senior stars are aboard the whodunnit.

Academy Award winners Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley, as well as Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce, and Pierce Brosnan are starring in the project, which the streamer teases is about "a group of friends in a retirement home who gather to solve murders for fun but find themselves caught in a real case."

The senior sleuths include ex-spy Elizabeth, played by Mirren; retired psychiatrist Ibrahim, portrayed by Kingsley; former union activist Ron, played by Brosnan; and former nurse Joyce, played by The Diplomat's Celia Imrie.

Thursday Murder Club was written and is being directed by Harry Potter franchise and The Help veteran Chris Columbus. The movie's cast also includes Doctor Who's David Tennant, Raiders of the Lost Ark's Paul Freeman, and Logan's Richard E. Grant.

A release date has yet to be announced.

