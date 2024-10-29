The Simpsons and the NFL to kick off second 'Simpsons' Funday Football special

The Simpsons will once again tackle the NFL with an ESPN team-up on Dec. 9 with the return of The Simpsons Funday Football.

Using Sony's Beyond Sports Technology, the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys will be "transformed in real time" into a gridiron face-off set at Springfield's Atoms Stadium, promising a "fully immersive fan viewing experience" that will see the players animated in Simpsons style as they play.

According to the teaser, Bart will be playing with the Bengals, and Homer will suit up with the Cowboys.

The traditional Monday Night Football telecast will be available on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes, with Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

It will also stream on Disney+ and ESPN+.

According to the producers, "The legendary Simpsons creators have collaborated on the look, sound and feel with ESPN and the NFL to ensure the authenticity of the longest running primetime scripted series with more than 750 episodes."

ESPN and The Simpsons are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

