Simone Ashley, Sharon Horgan to guest star on 'Only Murders in the Building'

(L-R) Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in 'Only Murders in the Building.' (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Some new faces are clocking in for season 6 of Only Murders in the Building.

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders, and Bad Sisters star and creator Sharon Horgan are among the newly announced recurring guest stars for the Hulu whodunnit series.

Also guest starring in the new season are Heartstopper's Rhea Norwood, Sean Teale, Amar Chadha-Patel and Matthew Beard.

The 10-episode sixth season of the Emmy-winning comedy series heads overseas for the first time as the crime-solving trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be trading in New York City for London in order to solve a new mystery. It's currently in production in the U.K.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.