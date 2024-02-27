Shay Mooney jokes new gig on ‘The Voice’ will give his sons “street cred at school”

In a recent interview with People, Shay Mooney was asked about his three biggest fans - his sons Ames Alexander, 4, Asher James, 7, and Abram Shay, 13 months.

“They do recognize Dad now,” Shay said. “They just kind of figured out what I do for a living. They’re like, ‘I think he’s on TV sometimes for some reason. And I know that he plays shows.’”

“But the older one, Asher, he just turned 7, and Ames now, my middle child, he turned 4 and he kind of knows what’s going on now, being able to watch us when we’re on The Voice. And when that premieres they’ll definitely be watching.”

“And maybe it’ll give them a little street cred at school,” he jokes. “Maybe not. We’ll see how it goes.”



